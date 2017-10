MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Calridge Limited, owned by tycoon Igor Zyuzin, has sold around a 1.93 percent stake in Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel, Interfax news agency said on Monday citing a regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing said Zyuzin, who controls Mechel, sold 8.44 million of Mechel’s GDRs (Global Depositary Receipts). This would be valued at around $50 million at current prices.

A buyer was not disclosed.