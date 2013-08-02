FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian miner Mechel says Q2 coal output up 9 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Russian miner Mechel says Q2 coal output up 9 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Friday second-quarter coal production rose 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 7 million tonnes.

The firm, one of Russia’s top producers of coking coal, said sales of the steelmaking ingredient were down 8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2013 partly due to flagging prices.

“The 8 percent decrease in overall coking coal sales...was due to our revision of production plans for Mechel North America (Mechel Bluestone) as prices on our key markets decreased,” Chief Executive Evgeny Mikhel said in a statement.

Mechel, which has put non-core assets up for sale to service its debt of over $9 billion, said last week it had received several approaches for the U.S. coal business.

The firm said second-quarter steel production fell 4 percent quarter-on-quarter to 1.2 million tonnes, but said the launch of a new 1.1 million tonne capacity mill in July would have a positive impact on Mechel’s results this year. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.