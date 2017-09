MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner and steelmaker Mechel said on Thursday that the country’s second largest lender VTB has refinanced the company’s loan for 40 billion roubles ($1.15 billion).

The agreement was signed on May 11 and suggests a grace period until April 2015. The loan should be repaid by April 2018, Mechel added in a statement.