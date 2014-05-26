FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors might seek to oust Mechel co-owner -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 26, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Creditors might seek to oust Mechel co-owner -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - A group of creditor banks of indebted Russian coalminer and steelmaker Mechel may seek the removal of co-owner and chairman Igor Zyuzin and take control of the firm, business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.

Zyuzin is a controlling shareholder in Mechel, has been hit by weak prices for its products, forcing it to sell loss-making assets and to negotiate delayed debt repayment with creditors.

Replacing the management with bank representatives so the creditors have full control of Mechel’s operations is one option being discussed by creditor committees, Vedomosti quoted a source with one of the banks as saying.

Under a second scenario creditors would take control of the business through a debt-for-equity deal and then sell assets, the source said.

A spokesman for Mechel said the company was communicating with creditors regarding its financial stabilisation but was not discussing the options described in the Vedomosti report.

Mechel currently has a net debt of $8.6 billion. Its biggest creditors were Gazprombank, VTB and Sberbank as of April 10. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.