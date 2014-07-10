FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister says supports saving Mechel with bankruptcy law one option
July 10, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russian minister says supports saving Mechel with bankruptcy law one option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday he supported returning indebted miner Mechel to financial health within the framework of bankruptcy law or by creating a managing company, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

On Wednesday state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) said it would not take part in a bailout of Mechel, extinguishing hopes for a convertible bond scheme that was seen as its most likely lifeline.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alessandra Prentice

