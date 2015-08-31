FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel signs debt restructuring deal with Gazprombank
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Mechel signs debt restructuring deal with Gazprombank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian miner Mechel has signed a debt-restructuring deal worth $1.4 billion and 33.7 billion roubles ($506.38 million) with its largest creditor, Gazprombank, the company said on Monday.

“The loan agreements set the grace period on the body of the loan until April 2017 with repayment to be made in monthly instalments until April 2020,” Mechel said in a statement.

“Interest payments exceeding 8.75% will be capitalized,” it said, adding that the agreement was subject to approval by Mechel’s board of directors and a meeting of its shareholders. ($1 = 66.5510 roubles) (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova,; Writing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.