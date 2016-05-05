FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds
May 5, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Russia's Mechel to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday it planned to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds with a total nominal value of 15 billion roubles ($229 million).

Mechel will propose changing the current payment schedule and the order of determining the coupon rate for future periods, it said in a statement. ($1 = 65.5980 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Yelena Orekhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

