MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (ChMK), a unit of Russia’s debt-ridden steel maker Mechel , has signed loan agreements with Sberbank worth 82.6 billion roubles ($1 billion), it said in a disclosure statement.

