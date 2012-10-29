UPDATE 1-Coking, thermal coal volumes drop at Russia's Mechel

(Adds background, analyst, releads)

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker and coal miner Mechel said sales volumes of coking and energy coal fell year-on-year due to sluggish market conditions.

The company, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, said volumes of coking coal concentrate during the first nine months of the year slipped 3 percent to 9 million tonnes from 9.3 million tonnes a year ago.

Thermal coal deliveries fell 11 percent to 4.5 million tonnes from 5 million tonnes.

Coal companies’ sales worldwide have been hit by sagging European and United States demand, which pulled prices below cost level for some producers earlier in the year.

Some Russian companies have been upbeat on production despite sales falling due to weak market conditions, leading to overstockpiling of inventories.

Mechel said overall coal output increased 5 percent to 20.8 million tonnes during the first nine months of the year, from 19.8 million tonnes a year ago.

Prices steadied last month, but demand in China, the world’s largest coal importer, has slightly decreased recently, affecting spot prices globally.

“In a situation when the company has a (high) outstanding debt, these results will unlikely become a catalyst for its stock,” said Boris Krasnojenov from Renaissance Capital.

“Any updates on the sale of their non-core assets or the sale of the controlling state in Mechel Mining could be potential drivers (of the stock).”

The Russian major said last month it was planning to sell its non-core assets, including non-Russian steelmaking operations, its European steel trading unit and ferroalloy and energy assets in order to slash its $9.4 billion debt load.

Mechel shares closed down 0.92 percent on Monday below the broader MICEX index, which closed down 0.08 from the previous trading session. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by David Cowell)