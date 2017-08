MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday its first-quarter steel output fell 6 percent, while coal production rose 3 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.0 million tonnes, while coal production was at 5.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)