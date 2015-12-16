FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel says close to debt deal with Sberbank
December 16, 2015

Russia's Mechel says close to debt deal with Sberbank

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Wednesday it had entered a “finishing line” on its debt deal with Sberbank.

Mechel, which employs over 60,000 people, had to ask its lenders to delay debt repayments after Russia’s economic downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.

A Mechel official also said during a conference call that the company planned to produce 25 million tonnes of coal and 4 million tonnes of steel and rolled products in 2016.

Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

