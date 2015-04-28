Russia's Mechel says Q4 steel output up 3 pct, coal output down 3 pct q/q

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Tuesday its crude steel output rose 3 percent while coal production fell 3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.09 million tonnes but coal production slipped to 5.6 million tonnes.

The company, whose net debt stood at $6.3 billion at the end of January, said talks with banks to restructure its debts were ongoing but it hoped to reach a deal soon. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)