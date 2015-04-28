FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel says Q4 steel output up 3 pct, coal output down 3 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Mechel says Q4 steel output up 3 pct, coal output down 3 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Tuesday its crude steel output rose 3 percent while coal production fell 3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.09 million tonnes but coal production slipped to 5.6 million tonnes.

The company, whose net debt stood at $6.3 billion at the end of January, said talks with banks to restructure its debts were ongoing but it hoped to reach a deal soon. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.