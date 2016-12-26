FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Russia's Mechel agrees debt restructuring deal with VTB
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 26, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 8 months ago

Russia's Mechel agrees debt restructuring deal with VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on the deal)

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining company Mechel says:

* Signed agreement with VTB extending the maturity of credit lines worth 70.2 billion roubles ($1.15 billion) until the first quarter of 2022.

* VTB has also agreed to extend the maturity of Mechel's trade financing, with an outstanding balance of 45 million euros ($47 million), until April 2022.

* The deal completes Mechel's debt restructuring process with Russian state banks.

* "The signing of these agreements with VTB Bank means that similar conditions on debt repayment to those we made with Gazprombank and Sberbank will now come into force," Mechel Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov said in a statement.

* "We can say that the extensive restructuring process with Russian state banks, which hold 67 percent of Mechel's debt, is complete."

* Mechel also hopes the deal will speed up its talks on debt restructuring with its international lenders. Further company coverage:

($1 = 60.8663 roubles)

$1 = 0.9565 euros Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.