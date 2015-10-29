UPDATE 1-Gazprombank chairman says bank doesn't plan to buy Mechel's debt to Sberbank

(Adds detail, Sberbank, Mechel comment)

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian bank Gazprombank does not plan to buy Mechel’s debt to Sberbank since the miner has agreed restructuring terms with its three main creditors and deals are in their final stages, Gazprombank’s chairman said on Thursday.

Andrey Akimov, chairman of Gazprombank’s management board, told Reuters that Mechel would receive “a breather” for two years by agreeing to the restructuring deals.

Mechel, which mainly produces coal and steel, has already agreed restructuring terms with Gazprombank and another important creditor, VTB, but there was no word of a deal with Sberbank.

However, Sberbank said on Thursday it had not yet reached final restructuring terms with Mechel.

Mechel, which employs 67,000 people, had to ask its lenders to delay debt repayments after Russia’s economic downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.

Sberbank has filed several court cases against Mechel in recent months. Mechel did not comment. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Adrian Croft)