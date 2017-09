MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel has narrowed its first-half net loss to $648 million compared with $2.1 billion loss for same period a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, also said it was continuing to actively negotiate its $8.65-billion net debt restructuring with creditors. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)