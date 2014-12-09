Russia's Mechel widens net loss in Q3, cuts debt

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel widened its net loss in the third quarter to $575 million from a net loss of $63 million in the previous quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, also said its net debt was down 9 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $7.8 billion due to a partial redemption of its bonds and the rouble weakening.

Its nine-month net loss narrowed to $1.2 billion from $2.2 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)