UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel swings to Q3 net loss due to weaker rouble
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel swings to Q3 net loss due to weaker rouble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on debt, comment)

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel posted a net loss of $773 million in the third quarter of 2015 due to a weaker rouble, it said on Wednesday.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, had to delay its debt repayments after a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance investments.

“The significant net loss of $773 million in the third quarter was 99 percent due to currency rate differences,” Mechel said. In the previous quarter, it had net profit of $34 million.

Its third-quarter revenue was down 13 percent quarter on quarter to $1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 10 percent to $197 million.

“All of our business segments continue to demonstrate stable growth of operational income and positive EBITDA sufficient to service our current debt interest payments,” Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov said.

Mechel added its net debt was down 7 percent to $6.5 billion over the three months ended September and it noticed “positive dynamics” in its talks with lenders over debt restructuring.

The company is in talks with the last of its main Russian creditors, Sberbank, over a restructuring deal and hopes to reach a final agreement before early March.

Mechel also said it was still seeking to bring in partners for developing its Elga coal deposit in Russia’s far east. The company has been upbeat on this project’s prospects as the rouble’s weakening has made Elga efficient even at current low coal prices. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
