Russia's Mechel narrows Q1 net loss to $273 mln
June 23, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Mechel narrows Q1 net loss to $273 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel narrowed its net loss in the first quarter to $273 million from a net loss of $585 million in the same period a year ago thanks to the rouble weakening, the company said on Tuesday.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, also said that its first-quarter revenue was down 34 percent year-on-year at $1.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped by 145 percent to $211 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

