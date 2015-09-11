FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel makes first quarterly profit since 2012
September 11, 2015

Russia's Mechel makes first quarterly profit since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian indebted coal and steel producer Mechel reported on Friday a $34 million net profit for the second quarter after a $273 million net loss in the previous quarter, booking its first quarterly profit since 2012.

Adjusted net loss totalled $152 million while revenue was up 4 percent, quarter-on-quarter, at $1.16 billion, the company said in a statement, adding that its debt restructuring could be completed within a few months. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
