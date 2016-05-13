FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel says 2015 core earnings jump 54 pct y/y
May 13, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Russia's Mechel says 2015 core earnings jump 54 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Friday its core earning jumped 54 percent year-on-year in 2015 to 45.73 billion roubles ($3.87 billion).

Mechel’s net loss for the year totalled 115.16 billion roubles, compared to a loss of 132.7 billion roubles in 2014, largely due to foreign exchanges losses, the company said in a statement.

Revenue increased 4 percent year-on-year to 253.14 billion roubles, Mechel said. ($1 = 65.4555 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)

