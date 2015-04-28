FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel widens net loss in Q4, hit by weaker rouble
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Mechel widens net loss in Q4, hit by weaker rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel widened its net loss in the fourth quarter to $3.1 billion from a net loss of $575 million in the previous quarter due to the rouble weakening, the company said on Tuesday.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, said that the downside of its assets sale and the rouble decline was the decrease of its 2014 revenue by 25 percent year-on-year and a non-cash loss of $4.3 billion, including $1.5 billion in asset sale related write-offs and $2.4 billion of foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.