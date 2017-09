MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said on Friday it had passed 31.5 billion roubles ($474 million) of debt of coal producer Mechel on to Gazprombank.

The deal was completed on Thursday, Sberbank said. ($1 = 66.4800 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)