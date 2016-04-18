FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel signs debt restructuring deal with Sberbank
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Russia's Mechel signs debt restructuring deal with Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday it had signed a debt restructuring deal with Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, totalling 30 billion roubles ($446.26 million) and $427 million.

Mechel’s subsidiaries have already reached a settlement with Sberbank on restructuring of 13 billion roubles and $427 million, while the settlement regarding the debt of its Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant for 17 billion roubles is due to be completed shortly, Mechel said in a statement.

$1 = 67.2250 roubles Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Jack Stubbs; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.