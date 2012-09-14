FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel may sell Siberian deposit stake-sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 14, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Mechel may sell Siberian deposit stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s New-York-listed steel and coal miner Mechel is looking to sell a 25 percent stake in its East Siberian Elga coal deposit to South-East Asian investors, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

“They are in active talks with companies from South-East Asia (including) Japan, China and South Korea,” one of the sources told Reuters.

“They could either sell a stake (in it) or (sign) a stake agreement, (which will bind) the company to sell its products at a fixed price in exchange for receiving a credit line.”

Mechel’s spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.