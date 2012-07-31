FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Mechel H1 steel output up 13 pct y/y
July 31, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Russia Mechel H1 steel output up 13 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coal miner Mechel said on Tuesday its first half steel production rose 13 percent to 3.39 million tonnes thanks to increased production efficiency.

“In the steel division, production of pig iron and steel increased by 10 percent and 13 percent in the first half of 2012 as compared to the same period last year due to increased efficiency of our equipment,” the company said in a statement.

Mechel, owned by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, ramped up coal production by 7 percent to 13.38 million tonnes in the first six months of 2012. Sales of coking coal concentrate used in steel industry rose by 4 percent compared to a year ago. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

