Russia's Mechel: self-proclaimed Donetsk republic takes factory under control

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic had taken under its control the Donetsk Electrometallurgical Factory and had introduced a temporary administration there.

The factory was owned by Mechel, which said there now existed a risk that it could lose control over the plant for an unspecified period of time.

Mechel said in a statement it was conducting a review of events and would take legal action if necessary. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)