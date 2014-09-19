UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB to take legal action over Mechel debts - RIA

(Adds comment from Mechel CEO)

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB will have to take legal action to recover debts from Mechel after other attempts to help the struggling steelmaker failed, RIA news agency quoted VTB’s chief executive as saying on Friday.

Russian officials have been looking at ways of helping Mechel, which has debts of $8.6 billion and 70,000 workers, for months and have proposed several schemes, including a plan to convert part of the company’s debt into shares.

“We suggested this option but it wasn’t supported,” VTB chief executive Andrei Kostin was quoted as saying.

“Unfortunately we have no other option but to take legal action by filing a claim, because the plan suggested by Mechel does not suit us.”

Russia has been nursing its oligarch-owned conglomerates through a prolonged downturn in the commodities cycle, seeking to avoid a wave of defaults that would lead to mass job losses at a time when the economy is at near standstill.

Mechel wants its main creditor banks, which besides VTB include Sberbank and Gazprombank, to restructure its debt.

“This plan would allow the company to normalise operations, service and reduce its debt, while the banks avoid losses,” Mechel chief executive Oleg Korzhov said in an emailed statement on Friday.

VTB’s Kostin said this solution would not help Mechel in the long term.

“A fake restructuring would ... push the problem into the future,” he said.

Mechel is also considering selling its core assets for between $2 billion and $3 billion over two or three years. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Additional reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)