FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB seeks early repayment of $847 mln of debt from Mechel - reports
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 5, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

VTB seeks early repayment of $847 mln of debt from Mechel - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - VTB bank is seeking early repayment of 47 billion roubles ($874 million) of outstanding debt from troubled Russian miner Mechel, Russian news agencies reported from a court hearing on Friday.

Russia’s Tass news agency quoted a Mechel representative in the courtroom as saying the company had received a claim to pay off the debt due to missing a deadline for paying part of it.

Mechel and VTB were not immediately available for comment.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, has been in negotiations with creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion net debt, two thirds of which is held by Russian banks Gazprombank, VTB and Sberbank.

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has said bankruptcy was the most likely scenario for Mechel.

1 US dollar = 53.7890 Russian rouble Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.