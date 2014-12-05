UPDATE 2-VTB seeks early repayment of all $847 mln of debt from Mechel

* Mechel battling to restructure $8.65 bln net debt

* Court ruled Mechel to pay VTB 3 bln roubles (Updates with VTB comments)

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Svetlana Burmistrova

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB is seeking early repayment of all 47 billion roubles ($874 million) of its outstanding debt from Mechel, dealing a blow to the troubled coal-to-steel group battling to stave off bankruptcy.

VTB told Reuters on Friday it was forced to make the claim due to “repeated and gross violation of the borrower’s obligations to VTB bank”.

Mechel, which has been hit hard by a plunge in prices for its products, declined to comment.

Mechel has been in negotiations with creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion of net debt, two thirds of which is held by Russian banks Gazprombank, VTB and Sberbank .

Russian officials have been looking for months at ways of helping the company, which has 70,000 workers, and have proposed several schemes, including a plan to convert part of the company’s debt into shares.

The country has been nursing its oligarch-owned conglomerates through a prolonged downturn in the commodities cycle, seeking to avoid a wave of defaults that would lead to mass job losses at a time when the economy is at a near standstill.

However, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said in September bankruptcy was the most likely scenario for Mechel.

VTB said on Friday the Moscow Arbitration court had ruled Mechel had to pay 3 billion roubles worth of debt to VTB in response to an earlier claim lodged by the Russian bank.

Russia’s Tass news agency quoted a Mechel representative in the courtroom as saying the company had also received a claim to pay off the outstanding 47 billion roubles debt due to VTB.

Mechel’s Moscow-traded shares dropped 11 percent on the day. The stock has lost almost 70 percent of its value since the start of the year.

Mechel has said it is considering selling its core assets for between $2 billion and $3 billion over two or three years.