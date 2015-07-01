FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says Mechel has made overdue loan repayments as agreed
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says Mechel has made overdue loan repayments as agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Wednesday that miner Mechel had made all overdue loan repayments as agreed in a preliminary debt restructuring deal between the two companies.

VTB’s press service added in a statement it planned to sign final agreements on the debt restructuring “within a month”.

Controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, Mechel has been in discussions for months with its main lenders, including VTB, Sberbank and Gazprombank, over restructuring debts which at the end of last year were estimated to total $7 billion.

VTB’s chief executive said in June that his bank had reached a preliminary agreement with Mechel on restructuring its debt and was ready to postpone some of the company’s debt repayments until 2018-2019. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.