Russia's VTB says Mechel has made overdue loan repayments as agreed

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Wednesday that miner Mechel had made all overdue loan repayments as agreed in a debt restructuring deal between the two companies.

Controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, Mechel has been in discussions for months with its main lenders, including VTB, Sberbank and Gazprombank, over a restructuring of debts which at the end of last year were estimated to total $7 billion.

VTB’s chief executive said in June that his bank had reached a preliminary agreement with Mechel on restructuring its debt and was ready to postpone some of the company’s debt repayments until 2018-2019. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)