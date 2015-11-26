FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB, Gazprombank may acquire coal deposit from Mechel - source
November 26, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB and Gazprombank are considering acquisition of Mechel’s stake in the Elginskoye coal deposit as an option to settle a debt row with another lender, Sberbank, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Mechel, which employs 67,000 people, had to ask its creditors to delay debt repayments after Russia’s economic downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)

