December 10, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russian PM Medvedev says U.S. administration behaviour unpredictable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday U.S. policy lacked predictability, commenting on Washington’s decision to impose several rounds of sanctions against Russia.

“The question is about the adequacy and predictability of one’s partners,” Medvedev said in a TV interview to Russian media. “And what are the Americans doing? They are imposing sanctions against our country, they are trying to hammer together an unfriendly front against Russia. These are unfriendly activities, this is absolutely evident.” (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

