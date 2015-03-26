Russia delays fashion magazines' sale to U.S.-Russian venture

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Anti-Monopoly Service has postponed approving a planned sale by Finnish media house Sanoma of its Russian assets to a venture including U.S. publisher Hearst, pending further review, the Service’s head said on Thursday.

Sanoma said in December it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Fashion Press, which publishes magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia, to Hearst Shkulev Media, a joint venture between U.S. Hearst Corp. and Russian publisher Viktor Shkulev, which already owns the remaining 50 percent of Fashion Press.

“It was supposed that Russian citizen Shkulev will have control of these magazines, while Hearst will keep a 20 percent stake. We have decided to review this deal further, it is postponed,” the Service’s head Igor Artemyev said after a meeting of the government commission on foreign investments.

“Since we are talking here about the media, about U.S. capital, it needs to be discussed in today’s political context.”

Russia passed a law last year limiting foreign ownership of media companies to 20 percent, tightening regulation of the sector already dominated by state-controlled channels amid a stand-off with the West over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush and David Evans)