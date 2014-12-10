FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian PM Medvedev says Crimea is Russia's destiny
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 10, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russian PM Medvedev says Crimea is Russia's destiny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday the return of Crimea, annexed from Ukraine earlier this year, was Russia’s destiny, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s remarks.

“Crimea is not an economic issue,” he said in an interview with Russian media. “When we speak about Crimea ... we realise that it is our history, our destiny and our pain too ... and that there is a great number of our people (living there), who have voted this year to return to the Russian Federation.”

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine earlier this year, sparking the worst East-West crisis in decades and triggering Western sanctions, ranging from asset freezes to visa bans. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.