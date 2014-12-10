Russian PM Medvedev says Crimea is Russia's destiny

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday the return of Crimea, annexed from Ukraine earlier this year, was Russia’s destiny, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s remarks.

“Crimea is not an economic issue,” he said in an interview with Russian media. “When we speak about Crimea ... we realise that it is our history, our destiny and our pain too ... and that there is a great number of our people (living there), who have voted this year to return to the Russian Federation.”

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine earlier this year, sparking the worst East-West crisis in decades and triggering Western sanctions, ranging from asset freezes to visa bans. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)