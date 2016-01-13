FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian PM Medvedev: We must be ready for worst case economic scenario
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Russian PM Medvedev: We must be ready for worst case economic scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday his country needed to be ready for the worst case economic scenario, but said the situation for now was manageable.

Speaking at an economic forum in Moscow, Medvedev said high interests rates were one of the key problems hampering economic growth and that the budget would have to be revised if oil prices continued to fall. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Darya Korsunskaya, Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.