Russian PM Medvedev: We must be ready for worst case economic scenario

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday his country needed to be ready for the worst case economic scenario, but said the situation for now was manageable.

Speaking at an economic forum in Moscow, Medvedev said high interests rates were one of the key problems hampering economic growth and that the budget would have to be revised if oil prices continued to fall. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Darya Korsunskaya, Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)