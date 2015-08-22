FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM Medvedev says Russia will boost FX flows to support rouble
August 22, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Russian PM Medvedev says Russia will boost FX flows to support rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ITURUP ISLAND, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that the government and central bank are preparing measures to boost foreign currency sales in response to the weakening rouble.

“Naturally we - I mean the government - will help the central bank in the sense of additional foreign currency inflows,” Medvedev said.

“In the near future we will launch foreign currency sales by our largest exporters, which will affect the rouble’s rates. So we, together with the central bank, will undertake a definite collection of agreed measures.” (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Dominic Evans)

