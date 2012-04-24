FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Medvedev says no need to raise taxes
April 24, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Medvedev says no need to raise taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that an increase in taxes was not warranted, urging more prudent government spending.

“Let me put it straight. We currently have no need to raise taxes. We have other means and sources to ensure the (funding) of the programmes we have outlined, first of all (through) the increased efficiency of budget spending,” he said in a speech to the State Council.

Medvedev is poised to swap jobs with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who returns to presidency next month after winning a March 4 election.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove

