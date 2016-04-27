FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Megafon says Tavrin to step down as CEO on April 29
April 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Russia's Megafon says Tavrin to step down as CEO on April 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday its Chief Executive officer Ivan Tavrin would leave, effective April 29.

The board of directors has proposed that the company’s shareholders approve Sergei Soldatenkov as Tavrin’s successor for a three-year term, it said in a statement.

Tavrin has decided to focus on the development of existing and new business projects and his work on the board of Megafon’s biggest shareholder, USM Holdings, Megafon said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
