Russia's Megafon says additional 2013 dividend at 64.51 rbls/share
April 30, 2014

Russia's Megafon says additional 2013 dividend at 64.51 rbls/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday its board has recommended an additional dividend payout on 2013 results of 64.51 roubles per share.

The total dividend payout for 2013 will be 74.85 roubles per share, including the dividend payment for first quarter 2013 that was paid previously.

The company also said that July 11 is the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
