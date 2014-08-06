FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian mobile operator Megafon agrees partnership with Ericsson
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 6, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russian mobile operator Megafon agrees partnership with Ericsson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday it had signed a seven-year partnership agreement with mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson.

According to their agreement, two companies will jointly develop telecommunications infrastructure, Megafon said in a statement. Sweden’s Ericsson will supply equipment and software for MegaFon’s 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE radio and core networks for their development and modernization. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.