Russia's Megafon signs 7-yr supply contract with China's Huawei
June 9, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Megafon signs 7-yr supply contract with China's Huawei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Monday it had extended cooperation with its key equipment supplier, China’s Huawei, as the companies signed a new seven-year supply contract.

The deal, worth “dozens of billions of roubles”, is for the supply of the equipment for the construction and modernisation of 2G, 3G and LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks, as well as software and maintenance, Megafon said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

