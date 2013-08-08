FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Megafon Q2 net income beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 8, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Megafon Q2 net income beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Megafon , controlled by Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose eight-fold, year-on-year, beating expectations.

London-listed Megafon, Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator by sales and subscribers, said net profit came in at 13.6 billion roubles ($412 million) compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 12.4 billion roubles.

A year ago, its net profit came in at just 1.7 billion roubles, dragged down by a foreign exchange loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.