Russia's Megafon Q2 net income beats forecast

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Megafon , controlled by Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose eight-fold, year-on-year, beating expectations.

London-listed Megafon, Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator by sales and subscribers, said net profit came in at 13.6 billion roubles ($412 million) compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 12.4 billion roubles.

A year ago, its net profit came in at just 1.7 billion roubles, dragged down by a foreign exchange loss.