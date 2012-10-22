FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Megafon delays IPO roadshow until Q3 results
October 22, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Megafon delays IPO roadshow until Q3 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone company MegaFon said on Monday it will not start a roadshow for a stock market listing in London and Moscow until the release and evaluation of its third-quarter financial results.

MegaFon is seeking to raise around $2 billion from its initial public offering, sources have said. The listing could be the biggest by a Russian company since that of internet firm Yandex last year.

Despite the delay, MegaFon said in a statement that investor interest “has been exceptionally strong and the company is looking forward to commencing its roadshow in due course.”

The company expects to announce third-quarter results in early November, a spokeswoman added.

MegaFon, Russia’s No.2 mobile phone company, is controlled by the country’s richest man, Alisher Usmanov, who has a stake of just over 50 percent. It had been expected to float a stake of around 15 percent, sources close to the deal had said.

Scandinavian telecoms group Teliasonera is a minority shareholder and is expected to sell shares in the IPO. MegaFon would also sell stock acquired in its buyout of minority owner Mikhail Fridman last April.

