FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MegaFon says buying $282 mln stake in Moscow property firm
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

MegaFon says buying $282 mln stake in Moscow property firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon said on Monday it was buying an almost 50 percent stake in the owner of a landmark office building in the centre of Moscow for around $282 million.

It intends to use the Oruzheyny Building as its new corporate headquarters, and has separately signed a 10-year lease deal.

In buying the 49.99 percent stake in the building’s owner, Glanbury Investments, MegaFon said it would enter into a joint venture agreement for the operation of the building with a subsidiary of Sberbank, which also owns 49.99 percent.

MegaFon did not disclose who it was buying the stake from. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.