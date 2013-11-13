FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Megafon Q3 net profit up 3 pct, ups guidance
November 13, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Megafon Q3 net profit up 3 pct, ups guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 3 percent, in line with expectations, and lifted its forecast for core profitability for the full-year 2013.

The company, controlled by Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, said net profit rose to 15.3 billion roubles ($466 million), matching the average forecast in a Reuters’ poll of analysts.

Revenues rose 9 percent, year-on-year, to 77.5 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) grew 10.5 percent to 35.4 billion roubles or 45.6 percent of revenues.

For the full-year 2013 Megafon now expects an OIBDA margin of 44 percent, at the top of a previously guided 42.5-44 percent range, it said in a statement.

