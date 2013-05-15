Russia's MegaFon Q1 net profit up 36.5 pct, beats fcast

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 36.5 percent, year-on-year, as core margins widened thanks to tight cost control.

The company made a net profit of 12.6 billion roubles ($401 million) compared to 9.3 billion roubles the year earlier, it said in a statement, above a 10.6 billion rouble consensus forecast by analysts.

It increased revenues by 7.6 percent to 67.7 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) by 26.8 percent to 32.4 billion roubles. OIBDA grew as a percentage of revenues to 47.8 percent from 40.6 percent.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, had expected MegaFon to post revenues of 68.6 billion roubles, OIBDA of 29.4 billion roubles and a 42.8 percent margin.