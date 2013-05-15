FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MegaFon Q1 net profit up 36.5 pct, beats fcast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 15, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Russia's MegaFon Q1 net profit up 36.5 pct, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 36.5 percent, year-on-year, as core margins widened thanks to tight cost control.

The company made a net profit of 12.6 billion roubles ($401 million) compared to 9.3 billion roubles the year earlier, it said in a statement, above a 10.6 billion rouble consensus forecast by analysts.

It increased revenues by 7.6 percent to 67.7 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) by 26.8 percent to 32.4 billion roubles. OIBDA grew as a percentage of revenues to 47.8 percent from 40.6 percent.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, had expected MegaFon to post revenues of 68.6 billion roubles, OIBDA of 29.4 billion roubles and a 42.8 percent margin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.