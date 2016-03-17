FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Megafon says Q4 net profit up 89 pct y/y
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 17, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Russia's Megafon says Q4 net profit up 89 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Thursday its net profit increased 89 percent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2015, to 5.3 billion roubles ($77.2 million).

Megafon said revenue for the quarter remained flat at 82 billion roubles.

The company sees “flat to low” revenue growth in 2016 and core earnings between 120 billion roubles and 126 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

$1 = 68.6870 roubles Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
