Russia's Usmanov pledges more of his Megafon stake as collateral
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 10, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia’s richest men, has increased the number of Megafon shares pledged as collateral to Sberbank following a drop in the mobile phone operator’s stock value.

AF Telecom Holding, part of Usmanov’s holding group USM, said in a regulatory filing that it had pledged 52 percent minus one share in Megafon as Sberbank’s collateral in December, up from 50 percent minus one share a year ago.

The volatile Russian rouble and lower liquidity have been causing headaches for Russian tycoons who have pledged their assets as collateral in the country’s banks before Western sanctions limited their access to foreign debt markets.

Neither Usmanov, Russia’s third richest man with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $14.4 billion, nor his business are under Western sanctions, imposed on some of Russia’s biggest firms and banks over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Usmanov controls a total of 56.32 percent in Megafon, Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator, via USM, whose assets also include Russia’s biggest iron ore producer Metalloinvest and Russian Internet group Mail.ru , among other investments.

Megafon, USM and Sberbank, to whom Megafon owes 67.2 billion roubles ($972 million) according to its latest accounting report, declined to comment.

Megafon was trading at $14.10 per on Thursday, down by a third from its IPO price of $20 three years ago. Sweden’s TeliaSonera is the second largest shareholder in Megafon, holding a 25 percent stake. ($1 = 69.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Maria Kiselyova, Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by)

