MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will recall 6,828 of its  and GL model vehicles in Russia due to possible airbag faults, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars sold between March 2006 and November 2009. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Jack Stubbs; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)